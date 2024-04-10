Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 484 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $51,618,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1,231.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,733,000 after acquiring an additional 642,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after acquiring an additional 467,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE SON opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

