Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.60

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.60 and last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 8894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSEX

Middlesex Water Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $856.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.86%.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

In related news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.70 per share, with a total value of $82,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $482,981.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 23.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,026,000 after purchasing an additional 610,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Middlesex Water by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,339,000 after acquiring an additional 137,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.