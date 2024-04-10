MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Raised to $1,875.00 at Benchmark

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $990.00 to $1,875.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,473.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,441.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,163.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $722.36. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $266.00 and a one year high of $1,999.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total transaction of $198,643.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,084 shares of company stock valued at $103,005,968 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,107 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

