MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,441.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,163.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $722.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 2.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $266.00 and a one year high of $1,999.99.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,780.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total transaction of $7,687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,084 shares of company stock worth $103,005,968 over the last ninety days. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

