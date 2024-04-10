Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 0.6%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $119.93 and last traded at $121.95. 8,257,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 20,008,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.35.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,435,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,890 shares of company stock worth $32,496,327. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Micron Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.