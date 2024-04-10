Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $169.90

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 169.90 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.11), with a volume of 164991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.93).

Microlise Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £185.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,250.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.21.

Microlise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.03%.

About Microlise Group

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

