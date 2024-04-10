Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $585.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $525.00 to $585.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on META. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.88.

Shares of META stock opened at $516.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $485.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total value of $253,089.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,719.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total transaction of $253,089.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,719.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,479,131 shares of company stock worth $698,997,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

