Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,450,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,973 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.13% of Mercury Systems worth $89,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

MRCY traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.70. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In related news, CEO William L. Ballhaus purchased 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,087.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,087.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, CFO David E. Farnsworth acquired 3,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $100,197.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,699.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,087.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,087.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,133 shares of company stock worth $398,311 and sold 3,510 shares worth $103,685. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

