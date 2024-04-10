Mendel Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,861,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,439,351. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.