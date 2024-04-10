Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $817,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $8,595,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.00.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $18.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $784.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $809.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $750.94. The company has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

