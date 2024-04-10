Mendel Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,993,000 after purchasing an additional 119,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SCHM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 257,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

