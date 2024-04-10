Mendel Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,463 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. 783,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.