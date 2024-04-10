Mendel Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. 3,954,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

