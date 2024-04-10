Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires 253 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up 1.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,220,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.08.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,769. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.