Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $681.20

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 681.20 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 676.32 ($8.56), with a volume of 5195056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 673.80 ($8.53).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 627.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 560.99. The company has a market capitalization of £8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32,470.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is currently -25,000.00%.

In other news, insider Matthew Gregory bought 16,670 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,353.20 ($125,747.63). Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

