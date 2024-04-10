Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MDRR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 1,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Frank Kavanaugh bought 6,749 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,806.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,275.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,264 shares of company stock worth $170,073. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

