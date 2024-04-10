M&C Saatchi’s (SAA) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

SAA stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.51. M&C Saatchi has a 12-month low of GBX 118.50 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 194 ($2.46). The company has a market capitalization of £211.51 million, a PE ratio of -8,650.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.07.

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

