MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $25.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.64.
Several analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
