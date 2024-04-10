Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE) Short Interest Update

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 1,249,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 934,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCSE. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 662,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period.

The Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (MCSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund actively invests in a concentrated equity portfolio of foreign companies of any market capitalization. The fund selects equities based on ESG criteria and factors related to long-term potential.

