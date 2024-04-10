MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,346 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $149,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 146.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,422,000 after purchasing an additional 752,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 385.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after purchasing an additional 433,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,636,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after purchasing an additional 364,829 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.10.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $226.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.73. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $344.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

