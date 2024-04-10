Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $216.60 and last traded at $217.27. Approximately 514,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,879,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.68 and a 200-day moving average of $162.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

