Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Up 1.1%

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $215.24 and last traded at $214.55. Approximately 619,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,877,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

