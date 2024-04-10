Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 1.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 23,370,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 78,581,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARA. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 5.36. The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Digital by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,629,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.