Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 0.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.87. 12,366,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 77,312,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.11.

The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 5.36.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

