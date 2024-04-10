Maple (MPL) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maple (MPL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.19 or 0.00028161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $74.37 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maple Profile

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maple’s official website is maple.finance.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

