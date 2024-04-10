Manchester & London (LON:MNL) to Issue GBX 7 Dividend

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Manchester & London Price Performance

LON MNL opened at GBX 648.50 ($8.21) on Wednesday. Manchester & London has a 12 month low of GBX 370 ($4.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 692 ($8.76). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 641.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.13. The company has a market cap of £260.63 million, a P/E ratio of 912.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Manchester & London alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daren John Morris sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 663 ($8.39), for a total transaction of £39,780 ($50,348.06). Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Manchester & London Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.