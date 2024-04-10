Mad River Investors Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mad River Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.42. 862,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.36. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

