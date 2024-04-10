Mad River Investors Cuts Position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Mad River Investors trimmed its position in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Rumble makes up approximately 0.1% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Rumble were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rumble in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rumble news, insider Claudio Ramolo sold 300,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,537.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Wojciech Hlibowicki sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $1,980,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at $228,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claudio Ramolo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,537.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,683,896 shares of company stock worth $11,821,229 in the last 90 days. 72.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of RUM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 905,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. Rumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative net margin of 143.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Rumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Rumble Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

