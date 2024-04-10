MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $866,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $866,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,030,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 811,058 shares of company stock valued at $68,674,574. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 98.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.01. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

