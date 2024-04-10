M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,668,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,810,514 shares.The stock last traded at $62.90 and had previously closed at $62.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

