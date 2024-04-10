Lynch Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 4.2% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.9 %
AbbVie stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $168.56. 1,117,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,326. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $298.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.