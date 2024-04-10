Lynch Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 966,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

