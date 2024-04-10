Lynch Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $139,341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.71. The stock had a trading volume of 248,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.27 and its 200 day moving average is $204.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

