Lynch Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,200 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,628,000 after buying an additional 54,554 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 951,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,909. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. The business had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

