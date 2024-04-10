Lynch Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 89,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 324.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.55. 1,625,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,018. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.