Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $405.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HSBC from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.39.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $8.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,019. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,477,000 after acquiring an additional 139,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

