Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 1.5%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.66. 5,816,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 36,143,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

