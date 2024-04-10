Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.20 Per Share

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Luceco Stock Performance

LON:LUCE opened at GBX 153.40 ($1.94) on Wednesday. Luceco has a 1 year low of GBX 97.37 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £246.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,392.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Hornby bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,794 ($2,270.60). 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

