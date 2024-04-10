Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.
Lovesac Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,603. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac
Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.
Featured Articles
