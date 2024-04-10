Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,603. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Lovesac Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 48,988 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 115,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 49,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

