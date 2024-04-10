London Security (LON:LSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,300.00

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,300 ($41.77) and last traded at GBX 3,300 ($41.77), with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,050 ($38.60).

The company has a market capitalization of £373.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,713.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,050.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,040.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

