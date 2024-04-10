Lloyds Banking Group plc to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Lloyds Banking Group has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.