Lloyds Banking Group plc to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Lloyds Banking Group has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
