LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,184 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of LiveRamp worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -157.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $42.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

View Our Latest Report on LiveRamp

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.