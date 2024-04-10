Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) were down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.12 and last traded at $38.12. Approximately 42,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 164,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $119.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

