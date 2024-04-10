Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 2.9%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. 1,734,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,456,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

