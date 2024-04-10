Liquidia’s (LQDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Liquidia stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.16.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 448.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.16%. Equities analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $136,890.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 488,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,536.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,605 shares of company stock worth $862,904. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Liquidia by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Liquidia by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

