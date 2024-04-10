Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.18% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $140,649.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LGND traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $80.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,020. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $94.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

