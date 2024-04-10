Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,307,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,673,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $243,230.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $60,861.60.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $167,310.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $167,108.28.

On Thursday, February 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $264,092.67.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $314.22 million, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.33. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LWAY. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

