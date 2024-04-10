Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,312,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,673,165.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $102,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $243,230.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $60,861.60.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $167,310.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $167,108.28.

On Thursday, February 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $264,092.67.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $67,200.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $155,154.86.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. 99,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,175. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $307.02 million, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LWAY. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

