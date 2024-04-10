Liberty One Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,421 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $93.23.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
