Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. 2,560,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,103. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

